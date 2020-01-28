Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK DSP case: CRPF carries out vigilance check of its over 3 lakh personnel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:17 IST
JK DSP case: CRPF carries out vigilance check of its over 3 lakh personnel

The CRPF has carried out a mega audit of its over three lakh personnel to check for any possible "subversive" elements in the wake of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer being caught with terrorists recently, the chief of the paramilitary force said here on Tuesday. CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari said the incident involving Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was "grave" and an "area of extreme concern" for the security forces, adding that all should see that these things don't occur.

So it was "common sense" to carry out such an audit of its manpower, deployed as the lead force for counter-terrorist and anti-Naxal operations across the country, when any incident like this take place, he said. "If something happens somewhere, it is a case to revisit ourselves and that is what we have done. We have no doubts about our personnel," the CRPF chief said.

A senior official said the counter-intelligence units of the force were recently asked to check the credentials of the personnel after obtaining data from all available sources and they have been asked to be kept on "active mode" for some more time. "No security grid should be allowed to be weakened by such episodes. So, all forces have to keep an internal watch," he said on the arrest of DSP Singh.

"All forces should maintain vigilance so that there is no such type of subversion or some sort of intrusion within the force...," the DG told reporters here. JK Police had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits, on January 11.

Maheshwari said that somebody from a security force trying to collaborate with adversaries is a "serious matter". However, he added that a lone incident cannot be used to "brand" the entire force which has done onerous work in the past. "An isolated incident should not be taken as branding of any particular force. The JK Police has tremendous contributions in normalising the situation (in Kashmir)," the DG said at a force camp here.

One incident should not be used to cast "aspersions on the dignity of the force, on the strength of the force, and therefore I don't buy this is theory that there can be more such elements, but yes it is a matter of concern and all should see that these things don't occur," said the DG, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre who took over the reins of the force on January 15. "We are further strengthening our systems... which were already in place," he said referring to the vigilance and intelligence checks conducted on their personnel in Kashmir valley and other places.

"When something happens in neighbourhood, then it is common sense to do it (check against subversive elements) quickly again," he added. The Central Reserve Police Force has deployed close to 70,000 personnel in Kashmir Valley for counter-terrorist and law and order duties.

It is the country's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) with 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and is categorised as the lead national internal security force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-China sure of slaying "devil" virus, Hong Kong to cut links

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a devil coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.Yet despite his confidence, and the international alarm was rising. ...

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

Catalonias former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referen...

2 get death in rape-murder case

A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruipu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020