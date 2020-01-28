Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA to fulfill old promises to religious minorities in neighbouring countries: Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:19 IST
CAA to fulfill old promises to religious minorities in neighbouring countries: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct "historical" injustices and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfills India's "old promise" to religious minorities in neighbouring countries. Addressing the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi also said the Jammu and Kashmir problem had persisted since Independence with some families and political parties keeping issues in the region alive. This had resulted in terrorism thriving.

He slammed Pakistan and said it lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India. "The Indian armed forces won't take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust," the prime minister told the gathering.

Attacking opposition parties over their stand on the CAA, the prime minister said India had assured minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan when it got Independence that they could come to the country if needed. "This was Gandhiji's wish and also the intention behind the Nehru-Liaquat pact," Modi said.

The pact signed in 1950 between then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistan counterpart Liaquat Ali Khan was aimed at allowing refugees to return to dispose of their property, return abducted women and looted property and unrecognise forced conversions. "It is India's responsibility to give refuge to those people who have been oppressed due to their faith. These people have faced historical injustice... and to stop this and fulfil our old promise, we have brought the CAA," Modi said.

According to the amended citizenship law, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law leaves out Muslims. "Our government brought in CAA to give citizenship to such people but some political parties are in competition to do vote bank politics. For whose interest are they working? Why can't they see atrocities faced by these people in Pakistan

"There are many Dalits (among those who have been oppressed). These people have been oppressed... ," Modi said. Modi said a sanitation job advertisement by Pakistani Army stated it was only open to non-Muslims, implying it was for Dalits.

He also referred to the Enemy Property Act and said those opposing this legislation are also against the CAA. After partition, those who left India for Pakistan could still lay claim to their properties. The Enemy Property Act 2016 allows transfer of enemy property from the enemy to other persons.

Targeting previous governments, Modi said they treated the proxy war by Pakistan as a law and order problem. "But even when our armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead," he said, slamming the "inaction" of previous governments at the Centre.

The prime minister said not just Jammu and Kashmir but other parts of the country are also peaceful right now and his government had managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades. Listing the achievements of the government, the prime minister referred to the Bodo agreement, triple talaq and the abrogation of provisions of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also termed "historic" the pact signed by the Centre with insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and two other outfits. Modi said his government has taken a series of steps for the northeast region of the country and is holding talks with all stakeholders with an open heart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-China sure of slaying "devil" virus, Hong Kong to cut links

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a devil coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.Yet despite his confidence, and the international alarm was rising. ...

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Boltons book manuscript available for senators to review as they weigh President Donald Trumps impeachment.His colle...

UPDATE 1-Catalonia's Puigdemont appeals for help to repay costs of banned referendum

Catalonias former leader Carles Puigdemont asked pro-independence supporters on Tuesday to donate money after Spanish authorities ordered him and 19 others to pay back 4.1 million euros of public money spent on a banned independence referen...

2 get death in rape-murder case

A South 24 Parganas district court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl, in the second such punishment since Monday in West Bengal. Additional district judge, fast track court, Baruipu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020