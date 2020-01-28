MP: Murder accused commits suicide in police lock-up

A 22-year-old murder accused allegedly committed suicide inside a police lock-up at Kishanganj police station here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Gopal Pachori allegedly hanged himself inside the lock-up and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, Indore's superintendent of police (West) Awdhesh Goswami said.

Pachori managed to cut a piece of cloth from his blanket and used it for hanging himself, the senior official added. The accused had been arrested on January 23 for allegedly stabbing his uncle Jaiprakash Mishra when the latter refused to lend him Rs 1 lakh and also severely injuring Mishra's wife Uma when she tried to intervene, the official said.

Deputy inspector general (Indore) Ruchivardhan Mishra has requested the district judge to initiate a judicial inquiry into the incident, Goswami added..

