Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man accused of killing fmr Akali Sarpanch arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Batala
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 19:44 IST
Man accused of killing fmr Akali Sarpanch arrested

One of the main accused in the alleged killing of former Akali Sarpanch was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Major Singh was held near Batala city, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala said.

Former Akali sarpanch (village head) Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51) was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour Balwinder Singh and his two sons Major Singh and Mandeep Singh at his native village Dhilwan in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district on November 18. Later, his legs were chopped off with a sharp edged weapon.

The accused pumped six bullets into Dhilwan-- a two time village head and vice president of the Shiromani Akali Dal -- while he was out on a walk with his son Sandeep Singh. Of the 10 accused in the case, three including Balwinder Singh and Major Singh have so far been arrested while seven are still absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Tru...

After initial signs of coronavirus, Jaipur man tests negative

A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday. The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative, a spokesperson of the health depart...

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's petition against rejection of mercy plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar Singhs petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea and said expeditious disposal of a plea does not mean non application of mind by the president. A three-judge...

Language used by BJP leaders appalling: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said BJP leaders have bid goodbye to civilised political discourse as they are facing imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly elections. He hit out at Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020