Man accused of killing fmr Akali Sarpanch arrested

One of the main accused in the alleged killing of former Akali Sarpanch was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Major Singh was held near Batala city, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala said.

Former Akali sarpanch (village head) Dalbir Singh Dhilwan (51) was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour Balwinder Singh and his two sons Major Singh and Mandeep Singh at his native village Dhilwan in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district on November 18. Later, his legs were chopped off with a sharp edged weapon.

The accused pumped six bullets into Dhilwan-- a two time village head and vice president of the Shiromani Akali Dal -- while he was out on a walk with his son Sandeep Singh. Of the 10 accused in the case, three including Balwinder Singh and Major Singh have so far been arrested while seven are still absconding.

