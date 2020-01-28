Raj: Silicosis-affected families to get benefit of Palanhar scheme
The Rajasthan government has decided to extend the benefit of the Palanhar scheme to the children of those suffering from silicosis, a lung disease.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given his approval for the proposal, which will benefit 15, 828 children of silicosis-affected families in the state, a statement said.
Under the Palanhar scheme of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the state government provides a grant of Rs 500 per month per child between 0-6 years and Rs 1,000 per month per child aged between 1-18 years.
