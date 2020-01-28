Odisha CM inaugurates state's first virtual police station

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first virtual police station. Apart from the virtual police station, Patnaik at a function here also launched the Road Accident Case Documents Module and Medico-Legal Opinion System, said Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

"My government is committed to providing citizen centric governance under 5T. These initiatives will effectively reduce the necessity of citizens to visit police stations," Patnaik said. Giving details of the virtual police station, an official release said that it is an online mechanism established at the State Crime Records Bureau in Bhubaneswar.

"One can file FIR online in unknown motor vehicle theft case for now," it said, adding that there is no need for anyone to visit the police station. However, the complainant needs to create a user ID and password on https://citizenportal-op.gov.in/citizen/login.aspx to file an online FIR against vehicle theft.

If a case remains undetected for 21 days, the final form will be auto generated which will help people for claiming insurance in motor vehicle theft case. They said jurisdiction will not be an issue as the nodal officer of the virtual police station will forward the complaint to the concerned police station.

In regard to the Road Accident Case Documents Module, the statement said that this is a web-based application which can be assessed by visiting the site www.imsop.odisha.gov.in. This module will help insurance companies or the victims in downloading the required documents like FIR, final form, spot map, MVI report, inquest, post mortem report, driving license, registration certificate or any other documents as required.

It will do away the role of middlemen and expedite the process of insurance claims. Insurance companies can approach Crime Record Bureau for creation of user IDs and passwords to access the site. Complainants can access the site by filling up requisite details and OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned in the FIR. Medico-Legal Opinion System is also a web-based system to help both the police and the medical professional..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.