Farmers protest against power pylons in 3 Maha districts
Some 500 farmers from Osmanabad,Latur and Solapur districts in Maharashtra have started anindefinite hunger strike claiming high tension electricitypylons erected on their farms had led to crash in land prices
They accused MahaGenco and Power Grid Corporation ofIndia of erecting the pylons without permission from farmers,and said the strike would continue till adequate compensationis given.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Osmanabad
- Latur
- Maharashtra
- Solapur
- MahaGenco
