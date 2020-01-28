Builder arrested for illegal construction in Greater Noida's Shahberi
A builder was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly constructing around 50 flats illegally in Greater Noida's Shahberi area, police said.
Khushi Ram, around 50, is the owner of Nidhi Residency which had illegally constructed two residential towers with 18 and 32 flats in each, police said.
"The accused was held from Vivek Vihar in Ghaziabad this morning. He has illegally constructed and sold flats on land belonging to the Greater Noida Authority," said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, who is leading the special investigation team (SIT) probing illegal construction in Shahberi.
