Nashik accident: Maharashtra Transport Minister announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Nashik accident on Tuesday. "The accident near Nashik is very unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased, and free medical treatment to all the injured," Parab said.

The death toll in the accident, in which a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area on Tuesday, has risen to 21. The accident took place when the bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI)

