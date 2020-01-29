Left Menu
Order deploying engineers to tie stray cattle during CM's Mirzapur visit cancelled, says District Magistrate

The Public Works Department's (PWD) order directing junior engineers to ensure that stray cattle stay out of the way during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Mirzapur on Wednesday has been cancelled, said District Magistrate Sushil Patel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 07:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 07:03 IST
District Magistrate Sushil Patel. Image Credit: ANI

The Public Works Department's (PWD) order directing junior engineers to ensure that stray cattle stay out of the way during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Mirzapur on Wednesday has been cancelled, said District Magistrate Sushil Patel. "I had a telephonic conversation with the official, who apprised me that it was released mistakenly and is cancelled," Patel said.

The PWD had on Tuesday directed junior engineers to ensure that stray animals stay out of the way during Adityanath's visit to Mirzapur today. The order issued on Monday directed nine junior engineers along with their team members to tie stray cattle with ropes if they were found on roads on January 29. Adityanath is scheduled to visit Mirzapur to participate in the ongoing Ganga Yatra.

The order stated that "if stray animals are found on the roads, keep them tied to prevent any kind of disturbance during the Chief Minister's Ganga Yatra in Mirzapur". The engineers were asked to be present with their teams at their designated places with 8 to 10 ropes on January 29. The Engineers Association of Mirzapur on Tuesday responded to the directive by writing to the PWD department saying their engineers were not trained to catch animals and if any of their employees get injured, then it will not be the responsibility of the association.

"It would be better if the administration gives this work to some other agency or persons who are expert in it," the association said. The Ganga Yatra, which began on January 27, will conclude in Kanpur on January 31. (ANI)

