Manipuri woman with coronavirus-like symptoms kept under watch

A Manipuri woman, who recently visited a South East Asian country, has been kept under observation at her residence by personnel of the State Health Services, after she developed symptoms "similar" to those caused by the deadly coronavirus. She has mild fever and running nose since Monday, an official said, adding, the woman is being treated at her home in Imphal West district.

"It is only a suspected case as of now. Nothing has been confirmed yet," he said. The woman, in her 30s, had returned to Imphal from the foreign country on January 20.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and other breathing difficulties. Meanwhile, Director (Health Services) K Rajo, during the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday, told reporters that Manipur has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 100 lives in China.

At least five screening centres have been set up at different border towns of the landlocked state, he said. Wuhan in China is the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

PTI CORR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.