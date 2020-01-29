Customs seize gold necklaces, earrings worth Rs 22.5 lakh at Chennai airport

The customs department seized gold necklaces and earrings worth Rs 22.5 lakh from a Saudi Airlines flight at the Chennai International Airport here on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the customs department seized 2.6 kg gold valued at Rs 1.1 crore from a male passenger's possession at the Chennai airport on January 20.

The passenger had arrived at the Chennai airport from Abu Dhabi, the customs official said. The gold was concealed in the battery of emergency light. (ANI)

