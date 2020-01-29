Shillong museum to display artefacts donated by Sonia Gandhi

Members of the Nehru-Gandhi family had received many artefacts as gifts during their visits to the Northeastern region, and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has donated the objects to the Don Bosco Museum here, officials said on Wednesday. The museum has dedicated a special gallery of the artefacts donated by Gandhi, which included a Naga headgear, ornaments, tools and boots, besides traditional garments such as shawls and lungis (wraparounds), they said.

Many of the items were gifted to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi when they were prime ministers and some were presented to Sonia Gandi during her visits to the region, the Congress interim president said in a letter to museum Director Fr Manoj Churuliyil. "I am confident that it is the rightful home for these artefacts. I know they will be cared for and hope that they enrich the experience of visitors who come to the Centre," she said in the letter.

Sonia Gandhi had visited the museum in 2010. The special gallery was inaugurated by Congress MLA Charles Pyngrope on Tuesday.

The museum, run by the Salesians of Don Bosco in North East India, is a major tourist attraction showcasing the tradition and culture of the people of different tribes of the region..

