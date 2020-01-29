Marginal fall in min temp in R'than, rains in some parts

There was a marginal decrease in minimum temperature at most places in Rajasthan on Wednesday and rainfall occurred at a few places, the meteorological department said. Sikar was the coldest place in the state at a minimum of 4.5 degrees Celsius followed by Churu where the night temperature was 5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Pilani, Dabok, Bikaner and Jodhpur recorded their respective lows at 6.3, 7.4, 7.9 and 8.3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said. The minimum temperature in Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur, Kota and Sawai Madhopur was 8.4, 9.3, 10.1, 11.1 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The Met department said rains lashed a few parts of the state. Padampur and Sadulshahar in Sri Ganganagar recorded 7 and 2 mm rainfall, while Alwar's Tapukara received 3 mm rain, it said.

The Met department has predicted cold weather with possibility of dense to very dense fog at isolated places in the state till Thursday.

