Lukewarm response to Bharat bandh in Nashik city

The Bharat bandh called on Wednesday by the Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) received lukewarm in this North Maharashtra city. In most parts of the city, shops, schools and colleges remained open and normal life was largely unaffected.

The BKM took out a morcha as part of the agitation after paying respect to chief Constitution drafter Babasaheb Ambedkar at his statue on Shivaji Road. BKM leader Sujata Chaudante addressed the participants of the morcha.

Throughout the route of the morcha, the participants shouted slogans like Sanvidhan Vachava, Lokshahi Vachava (save Constitution, save democracy) and Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi, Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi (coercion will not be accepted. Members from a host of organisations, including local ones and representing various strata of the society, took part in the morcha.

The police kept a tight vigil to avoid any untoward incident. The bandh received good response in Manmad town of Nashik district where most shops and business establishments remained closed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.