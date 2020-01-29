We have ignored environment policies for too long: Aaditya

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday that policies will have to tailored to meet the challenge of climate change, and we have ignored environment policies "for too long". He was speaking at the release of policy roadmap `Making Pune Metropolitan Region Carbon Neutral by 2030' at the Pune International Centre.

"We have to stop being selfish as we have been ignoring our environment policies for too long," he said. "At present we have been promising to set up WiFi- hotspots in the city, but in future we will have to promise oxygen hotspots (because of rising pollution)," he said, advocating use of renewable energy.

"We have to adapt to climate change and build systems to counter it," he added. The state government was keen to work on solid waste management, urban forest-planning and electric transport, he added..

