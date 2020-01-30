'Kutte-ki-maut' for anti-nationals: UP Min Raghuraj Singh

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raghuraj Singh on Wednesday said that "anti-nationals" will be given "kutte-ki-maut" (die like a dog) and went on to say that Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) can be renamed as "Hindustan University". Addressing a gathering in Aligarh, he said that if they wish, they can change the name of the Aligarh Muslim University to 'Hindustan University' whenever they want to.

"Whosoever is indulged in anti-national activities will be given 'kutte ki maut' (die like a dog). The police have been instructed to kill such persons immediately in the encounter," he said. "I want to say it to the 'Mullah's' of Aligarh Muslim University that whenever we want we will change its name to Hindustan University," he said.

This controversial statement by Singh came weeks after he threatened to "bury alive" those raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Referring to the protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University, Singh said, "You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said.

The minister was addressing a public gathering here on Sunday organised in support of the newly amended citizenship law. (ANI)

