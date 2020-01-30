Goa: NGO files complaint on presence of kids at anti-CAA rally

A local NGO has lodged a complaint with the Goa police about the "presence of children" at an anti-CAA rally held by organisations affliated with the Goa Church last week. Organisations affiliated with the Goa Church had held a rally at Lohia Maidan in Margao on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship [Amendment] Act.

Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the director general of police about the presence of children at the rally. In the complaint, SCAN director Emidio Pinho stated that "having impressionable children at such gatherings, places them in a vulnerable situation".

"Children are exposed to political ideology, aggressive and often derogatory language and this can leave a lasting memory," the complaint states. SCAN said participating in such rallies can be detrimental to sensitive minds of children.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the complaint is being probed into..

