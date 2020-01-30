2 police officers suspended in Odisha for gross misconduct

Two police officers in Odisha were on Thursday placed under suspension for gross misconduct, indiscipline and dereliction of duties, a police officer said. While Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay suspended placed Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Kankadahad police station, Angul district SP Jagmohan Meena suspended the sub-inspector of Angul police station over dereliction of duty, the police officer said.

The inspector-in-charge of Kankadahad police station, Pramod Kumar Lenka, was put under suspension with immediate effect, the DGP of Odisha, Abhay, said. During the period of suspension, Lenka will remain under the disciplinary control of inspector general of police (IGP) of north central region in Talcher, he said.

Lenka allegedly did not register a case of a woman who was assaulted by people. On the other hand, Arakhita Sethi was by the SP of Angul for allegedly framing weak charges against an accused and not providing proper evidence of the case to the court.

The SP, Jagmohan Meena, initiated action against Sethi for negligence in investigation and failing to submit a probe report before the court. Sethi was investigating a firearm case. Earlier, the police had forwarded one Bapi alias Satyajit Pradhan (33) to court after three guns and nine live bullets were seized from him.

The accused Bapi, however, could obtain bail because the police did not submit evidence in support of the allegation. DIG Narasingha Bhol and SP probed the reasons behind police failure in submitting evidence following which Sethi was suspended, police sources said..

