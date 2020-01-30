UP: Nepalese national held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

A 23-year-old Nepalese national in possession of heroin worth around Rs 1.5 crore was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border here on Thursday, an official said. Suman Gurung (23) was on his way to Nepal from India, when he was nabbed by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the UP Police during a routine check at Shukrauli village in Sonauli area, said SSB-Sub Inspector Amit Kumar Singh said.

He said 115-gram heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market was recovered from Gurung. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal. Maharajganj is among the seven districts of Uttar Pradesh located along the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

