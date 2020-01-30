Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan, Sikar records 3.5 deg C

Cold conditions persisted in Rajasthan on Thursday and Sikar was the coldest place in the state at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said. Pilani, Vanasthali, Bhilwara and Dabok recorded their respective lows at 5.5, 6.2, 6.4, 6.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Kota and Ajmer, the minimum temperature was 8.2 and 8.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met department said. The night temperature in Bikaner, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur and Barmer was 8.4, 9.1, 9.5 and 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same till Friday, the Met department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

