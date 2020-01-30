Puja pandal in Howrah displays No CAA, No NRC signs
As a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) is continued across the country, a Saraswati puja pandal in Howrah of West Bengal was not left untouched.
As a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) is continued across the country, a Saraswati puja pandal in Howrah of West Bengal was not left untouched. People had put up No NRC, No CAA signboards in an apparent protest against CAA, NRC on the Pandal which was inaugurated by state irrigation minister Rajiv Banerjee today.
The pandal was decorated in a unique way with masks representing different communities in one of its kind protest. Protests have taken place in different parts of the country, including the national capital, over the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
