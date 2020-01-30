Bid to smuggle ganja to Lanka foiled by TN police

An attempt to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka from Seraankottai near Danushkodi was foiled on Thursday by the Coastal Security police who recovered bags of the narcotic substance dumped in the sea, police said. During a patrol following a tip-off that ganja was being smuggled, police saw a boat loaded with some bags and rushed towards that spot in the sea.

On seeking the police, the occupants of the boat threw the bags into the seat and fled the area. Police said they seized the bags and found eight kgs of ganja from the area and further investigations were on to nab the culprits..

