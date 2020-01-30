Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:52 IST
Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who has earlier faced arrest following the deaths of several children at a hospital in UP’s Gorakhpur in 2017, was being taken to Uttar Pradesh.

A UP special task force arrested him in a joint operation with Mumbai Police on Wednesday, when he reached the city to attend a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The STF said he will be brought to Aligarh. Khan was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh, police said. He was booked under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups.

Khan is accused of making inflammatory remarks on December 12 during a protest near Bab-e-Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of over 600 students protesting against the new citizenship law. An official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following the arrest, Khan was taken to Mumbai’s Sahar police station. In Gorakhpur, his brother Adil Khan alleged on Thursday that the doctor was arrested to give the ruling BJP an advantage in the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8.

The doctor was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the deaths of over 60 children in one week at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017. Short supply of oxygen at the children’s ward was blamed at that time for the deaths. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the Yogi Adityanath government.

Following an outrage over the Gorakhpur deaths, Khan was suspended and arrested with the UP government claiming that he had failed to take prompt action or warn his superiors about the impending crisis. In Gorakhpur, his brother Adil Khan has questioned Wednesday’s arrest.

"It is clear that the motive behind the arrest was political gain during the Delhi Assembly election,” Adil Khan claimed. “It is alleged that my brother has no faith in the Constitution, which is wrong as his speech is available on social media and nowhere has he said this. He is falsely accused and wrongly arrested,” he told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Dawn of a new era": UK's Johnson "respectfully" marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as the dawn of a new era and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes will draw a line under years of angry debate over the European Union.On the day the ...

Knicks' Morris stirs uproar with 'female tendencies' remark

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris created an uproar by saying Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder has female tendencies after a Wednesday game. There was an incident in the final minute of the game at New York when Crowder stole the b...

FEATURE-NFL-Wishnowsky rides Australia punting pipeline to Super Bowl

Australian is known for many things -- kangaroos, koala bears, beaches and barbies.Now you can add American gridiron punters to that list with Mitch Wishnowsky, who will handle punting duties for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the K...

BRIEF-Carnival Says Ship Docked In Civitavecchia Will Resume Mediterranean Program On Friday

Carnival PLC CARNIVAL CORPORATION PLC STATEMENT ON COSTA CRUISES SHIP IN ITALY CARNIVAL CORP - SHIP DOCKED IN CIVITAVECCHIA WILL RESUME ITS MEDITERRANEAN PROGRAM ON FRIDAY CARNIVAL CORP - ALL GUESTS SCHEDULED TO EMBARK TODAY WILL BE ACCO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020