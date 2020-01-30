Left Menu
Maha: 21-year-old found dead on railway track

In a suspected case of suicide, a 21-year-old engineering student was found dead on a railway track in Kalmeshwar tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday. Uddesh Sudhakar Walke, a resident of Sindi in Wardha, was found dead on the railway track near Kalmeshwar on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered by the police, he added. Walke, a student at Gurunanak Institute of Technology, left his home on January 28 after informing his father that he was going to the college to submit his examination form, he said.

When Walke had not reached the college and had turned his mobile phone off, his parents started looking for him, the official said. All possibilities are being probed into in this case and the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, inspector Maruti Mulack said.

