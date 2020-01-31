Panel formed to probe thrashing of children at Jaipur juvenile home to file report by Feb 3

A four-member committee formed to probe the alleged thrashing of children by policemen at a juvenile home here will file its report by February 3, the Child Protection Commission said on Thursday. On January 17, police were informed about an altercation between security guards and children at the juvenile home in Transport Nagar area, following which policemen reached the home and severely beat up the children, Child Protection Commission Chairman Sangita Beniwal said.

She alleged that the policemen had entered the home without marking their presence in the entry register which is not allowed as per the norms. The commission subsequently formed the panel on January 19 to look into the incident. Further action will be recommended to the state government after the committee submits its report, Beniwal said.

Transport Nagar SHO Gyasuddin, however, denied the allegations, saying police only spoke to the children at the home. He added that two security guards of the juvenile home were attacked by the children and police found them with injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.