Left Menu
Development News Edition

Church-backed NGO in Goa booked for misusing children at anti-CAA rally

Officials of a Church-backed NGO and a human rights' body have been booked under sections of the Goa Children's Act and the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly misusing children at the anti-CAA rally held on January 24 in South Goa district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 08:50 IST
Church-backed NGO in Goa booked for misusing children at anti-CAA rally
Copy of FIR filed by Goa-based children rights NGO -- Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN). (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Officials of a Church-backed NGO and a human rights' body have been booked under sections of the Goa Children's Act and the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly misusing children at the anti-CAA rally held on January 24 in South Goa district.

The First Information Report filed late on Thursday at the Goa Women police station in Panaji, states that officials of Council for Social Justice and Peace and the Goa chapter of the National Human Rights Organisation had "exposed children to political ideology and aggressive language thereby subjecting the children to psychological abuse and not providing safe environment". The Council is an NGO backed by the influential Roman Catholic Church in Goa and is headed by Fr Savio Fernandes. He also heads the Goa chapter of the human rights' body, which co-organised the rally. The investigation officer, Police Inspector Sudiksha Naik, has filed the FIR under relevant sections of the Goa Children's Act and Juvenile Justice Act. The FIR was filed following a complaint by Goa-based children rights NGO -- Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) -- which alleged that the organisers of the event had violated children rights, by exposing minors to "political ideology and aggressive derogatory language"."Having impressionable children at such gatherings places them in a vulnerable situation. Children are exposed to political ideology, aggressive and often derogatory language and this can leave a lasting memory on them," the complaint had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muhammad's world 400m hurdles record, Mahuchikh's world U20 high jump records ratified

Dalilah Muhammads world 400m hurdles record of 52.16 and Yaroslava Mahuchikhs world U20 high jump records of 2.02m and 2.04m, all set at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, have now been ratified, along with Joshua Cheptegeis world...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...

NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Thursday, Jan 31 NATIONAL - PM Narendra Modis media byte ahead of the Budget session of parliament, 1030 am.- Congress protest around Gandhi statue at parliament complex, 1030 am. - Congress press conference, 4 p...

Three terrorists killed in encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway, according to Inspector General IG of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh. Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter on Jammu-Srinagar high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020