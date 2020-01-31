Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi hopes Chinese find courage to persevere through ordeal
As China grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped that people there find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal. "In China, the Coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal," he said on Twitter.
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692. The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- China
- Congress
- WHO
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad should stop misleading people,
Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM, home minister on J-K DySP Davinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM, home minister on J-K DySP Davinder Singh
BJP working president J P Nadda dares Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on CAA, says he has little idea about it and is misleading country.
Centre trying to 'silence' Davinder Singh case by handing it over to NIA: Rahul Gandhi