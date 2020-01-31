Left Menu
Prez's address repetition of old slogans, cliches: Congress

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:59 IST
The Congress on Friday said the President's address was a "tiresome repetition of old slogans and old cliches" that have lost all meaning and does not have a word on the macroeconomic situation, lost jobs and increasing unemployment. He said the address is silent on the swindling investment in the country and rising number of stalled projects as the government is "clueless".

"All that we heard was the tiresome repetition of old slogans and old cliches that have lost all meaning in the last few years. "Sadly, there was not a word on the macro-economic situation. Not a word on lost jobs, increasing unemployment and rising consumer price inflation. Not a word on the closure of thousands of industries, especially in the SME sector," he said on Twitter.

He also said the government is clueless, "and therefore the President's Address was silent, on dwindling investment and rising number of stalled projects. The future of the manufacturing sector is bleak".

