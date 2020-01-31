Debt-ridden 45-year-old tailor found hanging in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 45-year-old tailor, said to be deep in debt, was found hanging at his shop in a town in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Master Naushad, a resident of Miranpur town, was said to be burdened with debt and allegedly committed suicide on Thursday unable to repay the dues, according to SHO H N Singh.

The body has been sent for a post mortem while an investigation is on, the SHO added. According to the family, Naushad took the extreme step as he was worried over the debt on him.

