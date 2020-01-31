Young couple thrashed by men in Maha's Jalna, video goes viral

A young couple was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Jalna district of Maharashtra, a senior police official said on Friday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"The video shows a young woman and her male partner being brutally thrashed at an isolated location by a group of men. We are verifying the location of the incident," Superintendent of Police (Jalna) S Chaitanya told reporters. "We have launched a search to nab the accused," he added..

