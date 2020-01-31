Left Menu
Development News Edition

India playing effective role globally in clean energy: Prez Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:34 IST
India playing effective role globally in clean energy: Prez Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/LSTV Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said India is playing an effective role globally in the field of clean energy and due to the efforts of the Centre, the country is moving towards a gas-based economy. Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Kovind said city gas distribution is now being extended to 407 districts of the country.

"Due to the efforts of the government, LPG coverage in the country has increased from 55 percent to about 97 percent. Now we are moving towards a gas-based economy," he said. He said the government has enhanced the target for producing renewable energy to 450 gigawatt, keeping environment conservation in mind.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri-Kusum Yojana, it has been targeted to provide more than 17 lakh solar pumps to farmers across the country. Similarly, under the second phase of the solar roof top programme, the target is to generate 38 gigawatt of electricity," the President said. He also hailed the collective efforts of people for making it possible to expand India's tree cover and forest cover by 13,000 square km and expressed satisfaction over the increase in the country's tiger population.

"The efforts of the countrymen have made it possible to expand India's tree and forest cover by 13,000 square kilometers during the last four years. Similarly, the number of tigers has increased to 2,967 in July 2019 from 2,226 in 2014, which is a matter of satisfaction," he said. Kovind said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) will be implemented to tackle air pollution.

"To address the issue of air and water pollution, the government will be implementing the NCAP in 102 cities of the country," the President said. "I am glad that the positive impact of the Namami Gange Mission launched by the government has now started becoming visible. Under this mission, projects worth Rs 7,000 crore have been completed and those worth over Rs 21,000 crore are in progress," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has always treated us as second class citizens: Bank employees on strike in Hyderabad

Bank employees in Hyderabad on Friday joined the two-day nationwide strike, seeking early wage revision settlement and other demands. The strike coincides with the Budget Session of the Parliament, which commenced today. Union Finance Minis...

Australian Open and Infosys Take Tennis to New Heights

Infosys&#160;NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open is again providing fans with an exceptional range of digital initiatives getting ...

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020