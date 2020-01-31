Left Menu
Returning from marriage ceremony, 3 people killed in accident in UP's Sitapur

  Updated: 31-01-2020 14:48 IST
Returning from marriage ceremony, 3 people killed in accident in UP's Sitapur

Three people were killed and three others critically injured when their car returning from a marriage rammed into a roadside wall in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Friday, police said. The incident happened in Nyamupur village under Talgaon police station area early morning, they said.

The car carrying six passengers was returning from a marriage ceremony when it rammed into the house wall, police said. The deceased have been identified as Tanveer Ansari (25), Tauseef (35) and Arif Ansari (38), police said, adding that the injured were referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

A two-year-old child was also in the car but escaped unhurt, they added.

