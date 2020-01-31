44 Rajasthan Police Service officers transferred

The Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 44 officers of the Rajasthan Police Service (RPS). The Home Department has issued orders to this effect dated January 30.

The officers transferred are of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police. According to the order, six of these officers will be relieved only after the ongoing panchayat election process in the state.

