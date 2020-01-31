Minor administrative reshuffle in Uttarakhand, Dehradun gets new DM

IAS officer Ashish Kumar Shrivastava was on Friday made the new District Magistrate of Dehradun. This is in addition to his current responsibilities as the Additional Secretary to the chief minister, vice president Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority and the CEO of Dehradun Smart City project.

He will take over from C Ravishankar, who has been transferred as the District Magistrate of Haridwar. Haridwar District Magistrate Deependra Kumar Chaudhary has been kept in waiting for a new assignment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

