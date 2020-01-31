Left Menu
Amanatullah Khan made 33 illegal recruitment at Waqf Board: Delhi ACB

  PTI
  New Delhi
  31-01-2020
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:23 IST
The Delhi government's anti-corruption branch is probing 33 alleged illegal recruitment at Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, after he was booked by the ACB for suspected misuse of the Board's funds, officials said. The ACB in the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI, has said, "Despite apparently clear warning and pointing out violation of rules and regulations, the recruitment process was continued and 33 personnel were recruited on contract basis and engagement letters were issued."

The FIR suggests several letters were written to the Waqf Board about the irregularities, including on February 27, 2019, when Board CEO Mohd Abid pointed out "complete violation" of rules in the recruitment process. It also says Khan allegedly made an expenditure of Rs 5 lakh in violation of the Board guidelines. Incidentally, the same amount was paid to Mohd Minhajuddin, who lost vision in one eye allegedly in police action at the Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15, as help by Khan.

The MLA, who is seeking reelection from Okhla constituency, has been criticised for supporting Jamia students during a protest against the citizenship law last month. Also, the FIR says, the Board witnessed major irregularities in operation of its bank accounts as authorised signatories were changed or replaced in violation of rules and regulations and funds were withdrawn without approval. "Moreover, bank accounts were opened without approval of the CVO."

Khan allegedly converted board funds for widows into salary of the staff, ACB officials said. He allegedly created tenancies on the Board properties which is not allowed under the rules, they said.

"There have been complaints against Amanatullah Khan in the Delhi Waqf Board for misusing the funds. We have gone through all the letters written to the board and on the basis of that we have registered a case against Khan under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code," ACB Special Commissioner Arvind Deep told PTI. "There are evidence against these allegations of misappropriation carried out in different periods of time. We are not probing into his compensation payments to any student or anyone else. There are officials letters and documents giving proofs of expenses, recruitment, tenancies and more”.

Khan, however, told PTI, "These are mere allegations and I will reply to each of those after elections". The ACB booked Khan based on a complaint by Hafiz Irshad Qureshi, a resident of Nawabganj in Azad Market of Delhi, who cited several letters written to the Board CEO Mohammad Abid.

Khan is one of the 39 "star campaigners" of the AAP for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8. He won the assembly election in 2015 from Okhla by defeating BJP's Brahm Singh.

He contested the election in 2013 on a ticket from the Lok Jan Shakti Party.

