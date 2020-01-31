New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm JAMMU DEL100 JK-4THLD MILITANTS Bann Toll Plaza (Jammu): Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, officials said. FARUKHABAD DEL52 UP-LD HOSTAGES Farrukhabad (UP): The hostage crisis in Farrukhabad ended shortly after midnight on Friday after the 23 children who were held captive for about eight hours were rescued by the police and the captor was shot dead, while his wife was lynched by angry locals.

NEW DELHI DEL98 DL-POLL-BJP-MANIFESTO New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, and asserted that the party will change the city's future. ALIGARH DES10 UP-AMU Aligarh (UP): Almost all Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) departments on Friday reported good attendance for the first time after the varsity reopened in phases from January 13.

CHANDIGARH DES6 PB-HEROIN Chandigarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab has seized 188 Kg heroin and other contraband from a house in Sultanwind area of Amritsar district and arrested six persons, including a Afghanistan national, officials said on Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.