Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF's "recall governor" resolution not to be taken up for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:07 IST
UDF's "recall governor" resolution not to be taken up for

The Kerala Assembly will not discuss the notice for resolution moved by the leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala asking the President to recall Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over his stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, sources said. The matter was taken up by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House on Friday and it was decided not to take up the matter for discussion.

"The opposition had asked for time to discuss the content of the resolution. The BAC came to the conclusion that due to the short session of the assembly there was lack of time to discuss the matter," assembly sources told PTI.

Government had not agreed to the content of the debate, the sources said, adding in effect the discussion will not happen. The resolution had sought recall of the governor for "violating all democratic principles and publicly questioning the pride of the legislature." Law minister A K Balan told reporters that the government wishes to go only by rules and did not want to go against the spirit of the constitution.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan earlier held that the notice for UDF resolution was permissible under law and a final call will be taken after discussing it in the BAC. Reacting to the development, Chennithala said he would demand discussing the matter in the BAC once more.

The government decision was a challenge to the people of the state, he told reporters. "If this government respected the people's sentiments, it would have allowed the discussion on the resolution," he added.

Chennithala had accused the governor of publicly challenging the unanimous resolution passed by the state Assembly against the CAA. Asked about the decision, governor Khan said "that does not come under my jurisdiction. That comes under the Honourable speaker's jurisdiction. Ask him." The governor, who had been at loggerheads with the left government after the assembly unanimously passed the resolution and moved the Supreme Court challenging the CAA, had read the reference to the new law in his policy address on January 29, despite disagreeing with it.

It was read out amid a high voltage protest and boycott by the opposition Congress-led UDF.PTI UD BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Indian researchers develop new way to determine cancer stages

Researchers from a Pune-based start-up have demonstrated a new staging method to determine the stage of cancer based on cancer cells found in blood. The earlier system was based on tumour size, Dr Jayant Khandare, Chief Scientific Officer o...

Cong won't allow repeat of Nirbhaya incident if voted to power: Poonam Azad

Congress candidate from Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad has said if her party formed the government in Delhi, it will definitely not allow a repeat of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, which had put the then Sheila Dikshit administration under seve...

UPDATE 1-Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday.Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, C...

In Egypt, 12-year-old girl dies after genital mutilation

A 12-year-old girl died this week in southern Egypt after her parents brought her to a doctor who performed female genital mutilation, a criminal practice that remains widespread in the region, according to a judicial statement. The girls d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020