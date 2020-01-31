Guj: 4 lion cubs rescued from unused building near Gir Forest

Four lion cubs were rescued onFriday from a dilapidated and unused school building inTulsishyam Range of Gir Forest in Gujarat and reunited withtheir mother, an official said

The cubs, between three to six months old, werespotted around 9am by people of Rayati Padi village, some 470kilometres from here, after which a team arrived there andrescued them by 10:30am, said Chief Conservator of Forests(Saurashtra) DT Vasavada

"We found the mother lioness nearby and reunited thefour cubs," said Vasavada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.