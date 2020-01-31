Left Menu
Guj: 4 lion cubs rescued from unused building near Gir Forest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vadodara
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:20 IST
Four lion cubs were rescued onFriday from a dilapidated and unused school building inTulsishyam Range of Gir Forest in Gujarat and reunited withtheir mother, an official said

The cubs, between three to six months old, werespotted around 9am by people of Rayati Padi village, some 470kilometres from here, after which a team arrived there andrescued them by 10:30am, said Chief Conservator of Forests(Saurashtra) DT Vasavada

"We found the mother lioness nearby and reunited thefour cubs," said Vasavada.

