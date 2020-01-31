Haryana budget session to commence from Feb 17

The budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 17.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of State Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday, an official statement said here.

