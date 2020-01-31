Raj: Leopardess killed in territorial fight at Ranthambore National Park

A leopardess was killed in a suspected territorial fight at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur district, a forest official said on Friday. The carcass of a leopardess, aged around 5 years, was found near Jhumar Bawdi in the national park on Thursday, he said.

The last rites were performed after post mortem was conducted in supervision of administrative and police officers, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Mukesh Saini said on Friday. As per veterinarians, the feline had grievous nail and teeth injuries on the body indicating that she was killed by a tiger or leopard in a territorial fight, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

