Five get double life term in twin murder in Coimbatore

A special court here on Friday sentenced five men to double life imprisonment for a twin murder committed by them two years ago in the city. Judge Malar Valentina sentenced all the accused to undergo double life imprisonment.

The prosecution case was that the accused had murdered an auto rickshaw driver and another person in full public view in September 2017 here to avenge the murder of their friend. Auto driver Selvaraj had killed Vinod Kumar for having 'illicit' affair with his friend's wife, in June 2017 and was arrested and lodged in the jail here.

All the five accused, who were friends of Vinod Kumar were waiting to exact revenge, which was executed on September 22, when the autodriver came out on bail. The accused waylaid the autorickshaw in which Selvaraj was travelling and hacked him and another man to death using lethal weapons..

