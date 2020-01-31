Left Menu
Two workers die outside Motera stadium as heap of mud caves in

Two labourers died on Friday afternoon when they got buried under a heap of mud during a digging work outside the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area of the city, the police said. The deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (27) and Gautam Ninama (40).

Inspector B K Gamar of Chandkheda police station said the two were engaged in digging work, undertaken by a private contractor for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for providing drainage connection to the stadium. Kumar and Ninama were unconscious when they were pulled out by Fire Brigade personnel, and died shortly after they were admitted to a nearby hospital, the police officer said.

A new cricket stadium is being built at Motera after demolishing the old structure. The new stadium, which would have the capacity to accommodate over one lakh cricket fans, is almost ready..

