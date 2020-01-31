Man in relationship with married woman killed by her brother

A 27-year-old man who was in arelationship with a married woman was allegedly murdered byher brother and some others in Kalamna area of Nagpur onThursday night, police said

Roshan Chourasia was stabbed to death by Raja PundalikBharti (20), Akash Mehta and others, said Inspector VishwanathChavan of Kalamna police station

"Bharti surrendered after the incident. He and hisfriends saw Chourasia talking to the woman on Thursday nightafter which an altercation ensued. They then stabbed him todeath. Efforts are on to nab the others," he said.

