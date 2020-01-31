Nagpur: Boy accidentally touches electric farm fence, dies Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI)A 12-year-old boy died onThursday in Nagpur after coming in contact with an electricfence near a farm, police said

The electric fence is an illegal one and may have beenerected to keep away wild animals from the farm, an officialsaid, adding that further probe into this was underway

He identified the deceased as Mahin Govinda Dongre, aresident of Kokarda village in Saoner tehsil.

