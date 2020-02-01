Left Menu
Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarat's Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car.

  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 08:54 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 08:54 IST
Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat
A grab from the CCTV camera footage . Image Credit: ANI

A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarat's Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost balance and hit a few two-wheelers parked along the road, before bumping on the pole.

The incident took place on January 30. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

