All India News Schedule for Saturday, Feb 1

NATIONAL - Stories on ministry-wise allocation in the Budget 2020-21.

- Political reaction to union budget including from PM and opposition parties. - Stories relating to new coronavirus.

NCR

- UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings at * Karawal Nagar- 12:30 pm

* Adarsh Nagar - 1:30 pm * Narela - 3 pm

* Rohini - 4:30 pm - Union minister J P Nadda to address public meetings at

* Sadar Bazaar - 4:30 pm * Ballimaran - 5:30 pm

* Karol Bagh - 7 pm - Stories on budgetary allocation for Delhi.

NORTH

- Budget reactions - Chandigarh: Chief Justice S A Bobde to inaugurate conference on Guru Nanak' philosophy and its relevance to equity, social justice

EAST

- Reactions to general budget

WEST - Mohan Bhagwat at RSS youth camp in MP's Guna

-Budget reactions

SOUTH -Coronavirus updates from Kerala

- Andhra Pradesh capital related stories - Budget reaction

AAR

