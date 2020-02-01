NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Saturday, Feb 1
NATIONAL - Stories on ministry-wise allocation in the Budget 2020-21.
- Political reaction to union budget including from PM and opposition parties. - Stories relating to new coronavirus.
NCR
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address public meetings at * Karawal Nagar- 12:30 pm
* Adarsh Nagar - 1:30 pm * Narela - 3 pm
* Rohini - 4:30 pm - Union minister J P Nadda to address public meetings at
* Sadar Bazaar - 4:30 pm * Ballimaran - 5:30 pm
* Karol Bagh - 7 pm - Stories on budgetary allocation for Delhi.
NORTH
- Budget reactions - Chandigarh: Chief Justice S A Bobde to inaugurate conference on Guru Nanak' philosophy and its relevance to equity, social justice
EAST
- Reactions to general budget
WEST - Mohan Bhagwat at RSS youth camp in MP's Guna
-Budget reactions
SOUTH -Coronavirus updates from Kerala
- Andhra Pradesh capital related stories - Budget reaction
