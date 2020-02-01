220 Indians evacuated from Wuhan sent to quarantine facility at Manesar; 104 others to Chhawla Camp

220 of the 324 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan were sent to the Army quarantine facility at Manesar on Saturday, while the remaining 104 were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed Chhawla Camp in the national capital for medical observation, the Health Ministry said. The 324 evacuees -- including 3 minors and 211 students -- had arrived in India on Saturday morning on Air India's Boeing 747 Jumbo aircraft. The passengers will be kept in isolation at the quarantine facilities for 14 days in the said locations.

All the evacuees had gone through the necessary screening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport upon arrival. The second Air India special flight will depart to Wuhan on Saturday afternoon for the evacuation of Indians, national carrier's spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.