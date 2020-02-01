2,500 crore rupees to be allocated for tourism promotion in 2020-21, announces FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21. "I propose to provide Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21," the Finance Minister said during her budget speech.
She announced that an "Indian Institute of Heritage and Culture" will be established under the Ministry of Culture. "Five archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums - Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur," the Finance Minister also said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Hastinapur
- Dholavira
- Ministry of Culture
ALSO READ
Mizoram CM calls on Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks release of funds
2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis given Indian citizenship in last 6 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Chairman Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran meets Nirmala Sitharaman
Check your facts, Nirmala Sitharaman tells nitpickers
Fish production to be increased to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman