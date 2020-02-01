2,500 crore rupees to be allocated for tourism promotion in 2020-21, announces FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21. "I propose to provide Rs 2,500 crores for promotion of tourism in the year 2020-21," the Finance Minister said during her budget speech.

She announced that an "Indian Institute of Heritage and Culture" will be established under the Ministry of Culture. "Five archaeological sites to be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums - Rakhigarhi, Hastinapur, Shivsagar, Dholavira and Adichanallur," the Finance Minister also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.