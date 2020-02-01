Another leopard cub found dead

In the second incident of animal-animal conflict in a span of one week, a leopard cub was found killed reportedly by a porcupine near Sholayar dam in the Valparai region of Coimbatore district. A few estate workers noticed the carcass of the leopard on Friday night and informed the forest officials, who went to the spot.

Since some quills were found on the body of the cub, the officials suspect it had died in a fight with the porcupine, police said. The viscera, after the autopsy, was sent to laboratories for examination.

In a similar incident on Monday last, a two-year-old leopard was found dead in Valparai in a suspected attack by a tiger. The forest officials are investigating into the matter based on complaints from environmentalists..

